Tragedy of sex pests on the loose national disaster

Social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, SnapChat and Twitter are the most common places for online bullying.

By  Evelyn Odhiambo

Youth Coordinator

Reproductive Health Network Kenya

What you need to know:

  • Parents need to befriend their adolescent children and also monitor their online engagement to ascertain their security
  • Children have reportedly committed suicide after playing online games.

 Last Wednesday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) posted an alert on Twitter: “Sexual predators have devised new tricks of abducting teenage girls, in a new trend targeting school going girls and those who have just completed their secondary school education.

