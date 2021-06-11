Token Sh23bn stimulus: Slow recovery, depressed taxes, more debts

Ukur Yatani

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani pose for a photo with the budget briefcase at The Treasury before leaving for Parliament Buildings for the reading of 2021/2022 annual budget on June 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

Governor Laikipia County

What you need to know:

  • Economists had been unsuccessfully urging the Treasury to offer a big stimulus.
  • Most businesses have difficulties accessing working capital because their bank balances have been erratic for the past 16 months.

Although some pomp and ceremony remain, the budget-making secrecy of yesteryears is long gone. The details of all budgetary allocations have been available on the National Treasury website for weeks ahead of the reading of the budget statement last Thursday.

