Consensus gave us 2010 Constitution 

President Mwai Kibaki displays a copy of the new Constitution after the promulgation ceremony at Uhuru Park, Nairobi on August 27, 2010. Looking on is then Attorney General Amos Wako.

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

Governor Laikipia County

What you need to know:

  • As an MP in the 10th Parliament I directly participated in the political negotiations and intrigues around the crafting of the 2010 Constitution. 
  • Kenyans wanted to elect their president. So, how do you elect a president by popular vote if (s)he was going to have a ceremonial role?

History is often written in broad strokes, partially because it is difficult to reproduce it in minute detail in a short essay, article or book. This tends to gloss over the hiccups of human processes and paint a fairly romantic picture. And so it is with our written recollections of the processes that led to the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

