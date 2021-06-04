Reforms will improve economy

Kenya’s independence and the second liberation were achieved through long, torturous and bloody routes. Both resulted in new constitutions. But both left the “soul” unreformed. The economic system still does not work well for the majority of the citizens.

The current reform proposals have made a modest effort to address this question, which economists have baptised jobless growth. Columnists decry the rising trade deficit of our import-biased economy. Investment bankers decry the crowding-out of the private sector.

It is more direct for us, the citizens, as there is no money in our pockets. Yes, the infrastructure is expanding rapidly and the GDP growing, but still there is no money in our pockets! This makes the need for reform urgent.

By planning for its own improvement, the 2010 Constitution hoped to spare us the long, torturous and bloody route to reform, replacing it instead with a popular or parliamentary initiative, with the rider that we the citizens must generate the ideas and finally vote in a referendum.

The Council of Governors and the county assemblies support the proposals in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as a way of bringing many minds together to sustain a positive, productive energy in our nation.

Sadly, the way forward on BBI – appeal or parliamentary initiative – is framed too narrowly. First, whichever route, all roads should lead to a referendum. Second, we should do away with artificial timelines. 2022 or not, reform shall match on.

One key purpose of reform must be to enhance Maendeleo Mashinani. It is about We the People. It is why we as Kenyans wanted it, defend it and sustain it.

Increasing the amount of money in Wanjiku’s pocket means enhancing domestic production in agriculture, livestock, fishing and manufacturing. We must bring action to the catch phrase Buy Kenya, Build Kenya. That is why many of us back the proposed new section 11a of the Constitution, which obligates all state organs to support and promote domestic production.

For instance, the reforms must deliver universal healthcare and clean water. The state must also get and protect title deeds and other innovative instruments of property rights, such as ‘logbook ya ng’ombe’ for each pastoralist.

Instead of engaging in divisive politics, let’s look for the fastest, least torturous, least bloody route to reforms.