To implement demanded reforms, we need a GNU

Kenya has witnessed a wave of protests primarily driven by the Gen Z, expressing their discontent with the state of governance, economic disparities and social injustices.

These protests, fuelled by justified anger and a desire for change, have brought to the forefront the pressing need for substantial reforms.

However, as we take stock of these demands, it is crucial to acknowledge that the journey toward meaningful change is often gradual and requires a united front. In this regard, a Government of National Unity (GNU) stands out as a viable and necessary path forward for Kenya.

The grievances raised by the protesters are legitimate and deserve immediate attention. From the high cost of living to the lack of job opportunities and systemic corruption, the youth are rightfully demanding accountability and justice. Their voices reflect a broader societal frustration that cannot be ignored.

However, it is also essential to recognise that many of the reforms called for will take time to implement effectively. Structural changes, especially those aimed at addressing deep-seated issues, require careful planning, consensus-building and sustained effort.

Political and economic crises

South Africa, which recently formed a GNU, offers a compelling case study for Kenya. In the face of political and economic crises, its leaders chose to set aside partisan interests and work together.

This approach has provided a stable platform for implementing reforms, fostering economic recovery and rebuilding public trust in government.

A GNU in Kenya would facilitate a more balanced and inclusive approach to governance, ensuring that diverse voices and perspectives are represented in the decision-making process.

This inclusivity is vital for achieving lasting reforms that reflect the aspirations and needs of all Kenyans. It would also mitigate the risks associated with the reckless removal of the presidency, which could destabilise our young democracy and erode the progress we have made since the adoption of the 2010 constitution.

Our constitution, with its progressive provisions and robust framework for governance, offers a solid foundation for building a capable, ethical and developmental State. It envisions a Kenya where justice, equity and transparency are the cornerstones of our national ethos.

Realising this vision requires political will, civic engagement and a commitment to upholding the rule of law. A GNU can act as a catalyst in this regard, promoting a collective effort to uphold constitutional principles and drive the reform agenda.

Grievances of the protesters

Recent overtures by the government signal a willingness to engage in dialogue and address some of the concerns raised by the protesters.

However, these efforts need to be part of a broader, more coordinated strategy that a GNU can provide. By working together, political leaders can create an environment conducive to sustainable development and social cohesion.

The current socio-political climate in Kenya necessitates a bold and inclusive approach to governance. A GNU offers a pragmatic solution to our challenges, enabling us to address the legitimate grievances of the protesters while ensuring stability and continuity in governance.

By learning from the experience of South Africa and leveraging the strengths of our constitution, we can build a State that meets the aspirations of all Kenyans.

Now is the time for our leaders to rise above partisan interests and work together for the greater good of our nation. The future of Kenya depends on it