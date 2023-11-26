Adopt preventive, not punitive, anti-livestock theft measures

Livestock theft remains a persistent challenge in Kenya, impacting the livelihoods of countless farmers and threatening the stability of rural communities.

In response to this issue, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei recently proposed the Prevention of Livestock and Produce Theft Bill, 2023.

But while the bill’s intention is commendable, it is crucial to examine its potential effectiveness and propose measures to enhance its implementation.

One would be a national policy and standards for the identification, monitoring and control of livestock movement, emphasizing practical solutions.

The bill suggests stringent penalties for livestock theft, reflecting a common inclination towards retributory justice. But the focus should be on deterrence, addressing the root causes of theft and preventing future incidents.

Stiffer sentences, while seemingly intuitive, may not address the underlying issues that drive livestock theft. Instead, take a more nuanced approach that combines legal measures with proactive, preventative strategies.

One key amendment would be the implementation of mandatory branding for regions rather than individual farmers. This would involve assigning unique identification marks to specific geographic areas, making it easier to trace and recover stolen livestock.

By focusing on regional branding, the burden on individual farmers is reduced, as they can collectively contribute to the protection of their livestock through a shared system. Besides streamlining the identification process, that also fosters a sense of community responsibility, encouraging collaboration among farmers and local authorities.

Furthermore, a permanent multi-agency security team dedicated to combating livestock theft is essential. It would comprise personnel from law enforcement agencies, agricultural departments and community representatives and others.

Frequent patrols, intelligence sharing and community engagement initiatives can be pivotal in preventing theft and apprehending the culprits.

Importantly, its focus would not be solely on punitive measures but creating a comprehensive strategy for deterrence. Community outreach programmes, education on responsible livestock ownership and provision of secure facilities for livestock are crucial components of this approach.

By addressing the root causes of theft and promoting responsible practices, the multi-agency team can contribute to a safer and more sustainable environment for both farmers and their livestock.

Essentially, an integrated approach, grounded in community engagement and preventative measures, will play a pivotal role in safeguarding the nation’s valuable livestock assets.

The proposed law is an opportunity for the country to strengthen its approach to combating livestock theft. It could help the country to make significant strides in protecting the livelihoods of farmers and fostering a secure environment for livestock rearing.

It is time for a comprehensive, collaborative and forward-thinking strategy to address the longstanding issue of livestock theft.



