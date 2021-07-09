Time to reflect on and lift the veil of mystery around Kenya’s supreme law

BBI Draft

A copy of the BBI report. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

Governor Laikipia County

What you need to know:

  • The Constitution of Kenya 2010, is the first one enacted by ourselves, for ourselves.
  • All the previous ones were made by or with the help of, the colonialists.

Even at the height of the clamour for constitutional change in the 1990s, very few Kenyans had seen or read the Constitution.

