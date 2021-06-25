How Treasury delays end up making every Kenyan broke

National Treasury

The entrance to the National Treasury building in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

Governor Laikipia County

What you need to know:

  • The delays have a serious knock-on effect that slows down the entire economy.
  • The money multiplier, quite volatile with the advent of mobile money, now hovers around 7.5 times.

This past week the National Treasury disbursed equitable share, Level 5 hospital grants, user fees and grants to youth polytechnics totaling Sh43.48 billion. This cleared outstanding equitable share balances for up to April, but while a big step forward, it was clearly not enough to clear all pending bills.

