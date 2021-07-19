This is how to end pollution of city rivers

Ngong River

Garbage dumped in a section of Ngong River, Mukuru kwa Njenga slums in Nairobi in this picture taken on May 23, 2021. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  David M. Kigo

What you need to know:

  • Most discharge into Nairobi River and the Athi Basin mostly comes from the old sewerage trunking system in Nairobi City County that now and then fails.
  • It is time to encourage factories that have space to create wetlands where their polluted waste water would be cleansed before being released.

The pollution that goes on on water bodies in Nairobi is mostly enabled by the city residents, who intentionally discharge waste water and raw sewage into rivers and streams.

