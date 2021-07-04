Monarchy in Africa is dying

eSwatini protests

A barricade in the road that is on fire is seen in Mbabane, eSwatini, on June 29, 2021. Demonstrations have escalated radically as protesters demand immediate political reforms.

Photo credit: AFP

By  David M. Kigo

The Kingdom of Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, is restless. The absolute monarch, King Mswati III, has tasted what most of Africa went through in the early 1990s, when the citizens demanded, and got, multiparty democracy.

