Juba rulers failed John Garang

Dr John Garang

South Sudan's Dr John Garang who never lived to see the fruits of his struggle.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David M. Kigo

South Sudan is a case study of how poor leadership can cumulatively dash the hopes of a people who craved a prosperous and dynamic country after decades of subjugation. With the leadership of a gallant and determined leader, Dr John Garang, who never lived to see the fruits of his struggle, the mostly Christian and traditionalist south fought to free themselves from, among others, Shari’a law and exploitation to finally secede.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Macharia Gaitho: Why the 'Big Three' should step aside

  2. Kaltum D. Guyo: No one individual, group or family has a monopoly on the presidency

  3. Makau Mutua: We’ve failed to weed out ignorance

  4. Gitau Warigi: It’s time Uhuru dealt with mess in Jubilee

  5. Tom Mshindi: Contradiction of rich varsities running on empty

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.