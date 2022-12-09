The youth really took part in the 2022 elections

It's generally a man’s world — and in Kenya it is an old man’s world. A lot of information about the 2022 election is finally being produced for us to take stock.

We are well aware that there was voter apathy, we have to stop calling it youth voter apathy, but understand that experienced voters didn’t vote this time around either.

In recent data that Siasa Place sourced from the Independent Electoral Boundaries and Committee (IEBC) in regards to youth elective participation — that is, those aged 35 and below — 2017 had 3,428 youth on the ballot, while in 2022 we had 4,350.

That is an increase of 922. When it comes to those who were elected, in 2017, 314 youth were elected while in 2022 they are currently 335 — an increase of 22. Looking at the numbers, more and more youth are joining politics. In comparison to the various positions, most youth are in the MCA position with 317 following the 2022 election.

With only one, the position with the fewest youth is that of Governor. Sadly, out of the 317 elected youth who are MCAs, 303 are male, 14 of them are female.

So the statistics show that there is a large number of young people clamouring for the MCA position. Young people have realised it is a low-hanging fruit.

The myth around youth not participating in elective politics should be debunked.

Thousands of youth were interested, motivated and willing to vie, but funding was a challenge. Information on the youth was hard to find and we do not even know exactly how many wanted to run and were stopped for various reasons — including presidential hopeful Muthiora Kariara who still cries foul after the electoral commission barred him for failing to meet all requirements.

Right before the election, some researchers said most youth and women were drawn to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The coalition, which eventually won the August election, even launched a Youth Charter attended by hundreds of youth. It was a memorable day as I watched the event on TV.

I remember the President William Ruto, who was then a candidate, dancing in a bright yellow and green striped sweater and sneakers to match. What did he sign on that day?

The President under leadership and governance in the Kenya Kwanza Youth Charter committed to:

“Accord to young people increased visibility, access and participation in the decision-making process and policy implementation. Facilitating the effective participation and inclusion of youth in the national development planning process and preparation of policies that affect the youth. Making the youth ministry a stand-alone ministry (headed by youth) dedicated to the eco-social and socio-political development of youth in Kenya; Appointing 30 per cent of youth in all appointive positions in government. (Corporate mentorship policy) County Administrators be given to the youth.”

What a slow season it has been when it comes to the appointments. Announcements taking weeks and swearing-in ceremonies popping up sporadically leaving the Kenyan voter on edge.

So where are the youth? Clearly not on the President’s mind right now. So far, he has been missing the mark when it comes to the promises made to young people. As of now, there is one Principal Secretary that can certainly be categorised as a youth.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, had a similar problem and the Chief Administrative Secretary position is where he tried to fill with at least seven young people.

Will President Ruto continue with this tradition that the position accommodates youth to build their capacity for greater public service roles or will he forget young people?

And we say no not “young-looking” or “youthful” individuals, or people who describe themselves as “young at heart”. What we mean are youth between the ages of 18 to 35 years during the time of the appointment.



