The science is clear: We need action urgently

Tree planting

Members of the public plant tree seedlings during this year’s Kaptagat Forest Annual Tree Planting exercise at Kaptagat Forest in Elgeyo Marakwet County where 11,000 seedlings were planted on July 23, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Mohamed Adow

Founder and Director

Power Shift Africa

What you need to know:

  • African nations are on the cusp of sweeping development and growing energy use across the continent.
  • If that development is driven by polluting fossil fuels, the consequences will be unbearable.

The evidence has been growing but now it’s beyond doubt: Climate change needs to be a major priority for African leaders. Africans are mostly suffering the devastating impacts of the climate crisis — be it Cyclone Idai, frequent and intense droughts and floods, locust swarms or the ever more unbearable heat. But the recent report from the lead authority on climate science starkly laid out the terrifying reality.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.