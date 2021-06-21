G7 meet a missed chance

G7

US President Joe Biden (left) talks with France's President Emmanuel Macron during a plenary session at the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on June 13, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Doug Mills | AFP

By  Mohamed Adow

Founder and Director

Power Shift Africa

The G7 summit promised a lot for Africa. The host, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, pledged to ‘vaccinate the world’ from Covid-19 this year and craft a ‘green Marshall Plan’ to tackle the climate crisis. But Africans will be disappointed with the weak, vague and half-hearted outcome; it will end in many deaths in Africa.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.