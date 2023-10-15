Technology will grow the economies of our counties

In recent years, Kenya has experienced tremendous growth in various sectors but there remains significant untapped potential in the counties, which they can unlock and spur inclusive economic development by integrating technology in service delivery and growing economic activity.

With the rapid advancements in the digital landscape, leveraging technology presents a golden opportunity to foster efficiencies in service delivery, attract investments, boost own-source revenue mobilisation and enhance the lives of the residents.

One of the key avenues is efficient and transparent service delivery. County governments can harness technology to streamline administrative processes and create a digital platform for e-governance for faster and more accessible services, ultimately attracting private-sector investments.

They will enhance efficiency in revenue collection, combat corruption, ensure better allocation of resources and encourage citizen engagement to foster trust.

Technology incubation hubs have become engines of innovation and growth. Counties can support them to nurture local talent, start-ups and entrepreneurs, including through the Universal Service Fund.

By providing access to co-working spaces, mentorship, funding opportunities and advanced technologies, these incubators will help to develop cutting-edge solutions tailored to local challenges.

That will not only create employment opportunities but also foster a culture of innovation to boost economic diversification and attract investors.

A solid digital infrastructure is the backbone of a technology-driven economy. National governments can build and expand broadband networks to ensure reliable internet connectivity.

The 2019 census put internet access in urban areas at 42.5 per cent and rural areas 13.7 per cent; hence the need for more investment. High-speed internet access will facilitate communication, enable remote work opportunities and expand markets for local businesses.

Investment in smart city initiatives, such as internet-enabled infrastructure and data-driven urban planning, can optimise resource management, enhance public services and improve living standards.

Agriculture is the backbone of Kenya’s economy, contributing to 21 per cent of GDP. Technology can revolutionise this sector to strengthening food and nutrition security.

Counties can support agri-tech initiatives by promoting precision farming, digital supply chains and market access, which can enhance productivity, reduce post-harvest losses and ensure fair prices for farmers.

Blockchain technology can boost transparency, providing buyers with confidence in the authenticity and quality of produce, opening up new export opportunities.

To invest in digital skills and education, collaborate with educational institutions and the private sector to develop relevant training programmes for students and workers. A digitally literate population will attract technology-based investments, boost employability and grow tech-driven enterprises.

Inclusive growth and financial inclusion will bridge the gap between urban and rural economies. Mobile banking and digital payment systems bring financial services closer to the people. E-commerce platforms provide SMEs with access to larger markets, expanding their customer base and driving economic growth at the grassroots level.

Taping on the tech-savvy youth and embracing technology today will lead to a brighter and more prosperous future for the country and its citizens.



