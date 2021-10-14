Sustainable transport is our ticket to better world

Electric car

A fully functioning prototype of a solar electric car. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Liu Zhenmin

Under-Secretary-General

UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs

What you need to know:

  • Transport contributes about a quarter of direct carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels.
  • Improving energy efficiency and increasing the use of low- or zero-carbon energy sources must be extended.

Early last year, as economies and societies the world over began to shut down in a bid to reduce the spread of Covid-19, I was, like many of us, reminded of how closely we are interlinked through transport. The mobility of people and goods — the lifeblood of many livelihoods and trade; the bridge for people to access health, education, food and finance — suddenly ground to a near-halt.

