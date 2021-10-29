Somalia should consider diplomacy after ICJ verdict

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) and his Somalia counterpart Mohamed Farmaajo after their a joint press conference in Nairobi on November 14, 2019.

Photo credit: File | PSCU

By  Edward Mwachinga

What you need to know:

  • Past attempts at resolving the maritime dispute amicably provide a good basis to kick-start diplomatic efforts.
  • Allowing an escalation of tensions between Kenya and Somalia will likely fuel further deterioration of insecurity.

Kenya was bound to reject the recent decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the disputed 100,000-square-kilometre maritime zone in the Indian Ocean claimed by the two countries, having already withdrawn its legal team in March this year. 

