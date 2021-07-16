Sh10bn marine fisheries project will help end violent extremism

Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu said: “Give a man fish and you feed him for a day. Teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.”

Fisheries constitute a major economic activity in Kenya’s coastal region. Fishing boosts food security, livelihoods and culture of the local communities.

Although the coastal marine ecosystem is endowed with immense fisheries resources, this accounts for only five per cent of Kenya’s total fish production due to financial and infrastructure constraints.

Most coastal fisherfolk operate between the shore and the reef. According to the World Bank, in 2016, marine fisheries in Kenya’s coastline employed 27,000 fishers, including 16,000 artisanal or small-scale fishers.

Despite the huge potential of marine fisheries, coastal communities suffer economic marginalisation, which fuels recruitment of the youth into violent extremism in Kwale, Lamu, Kilifi, Lamu and Mombasa counties.

Historical injustices

Perceived historical injustices related to land, poor education, religious influences, unemployment and drug abuse also push the youth to crime and violence.

Revamping the marine fisheries sector can transform the lives of millions and spawn a thriving Blue economy.

This is why the launch of the Kenya Marine Fisheries Socio-Economic Development Project last month is timely.

The Sh10 billion initiative aims to improve the income of coastal fishing communities and create more than 60,000 new jobs in the next 10 years in the Coast region. The project includes revival of Liwatoni fishing port and construction of a fish processing plant in Lamu.

Fortunately, the coastal counties have integrated steps to deal with marginalisation, poverty, ethnic tensions and political violence in their action plans. It is also important to build trust between the State and the fishers.

Creating jobs for the youth will help stem spiralling crime and insecurity. Instead of giving them fish, we should show the youth how to fish.