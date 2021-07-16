Sh10bn marine fisheries project will help end violent extremism

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Coast Governors (from left) Amason Kingi of Kilifi, Fahim Twaha of Lamu, Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Salim Mvurya (Kwale) among other leaders during the launch of Kenya Marine Fisheries Socio-Economic Development Project on June 26, 2021. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Edward Mwachinga

What you need to know:

  • The initiative aims to improve the income of coastal fishing communities and create more than 60,000 new jobs in the next 10 years in the Coast region. 
  • The project includes revival of Liwatoni fishing port and construction of a fish processing plant in Lamu. 

Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu said: “Give a man  fish and you feed him for a day. Teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.”

