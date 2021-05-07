Strengthen NYS to bolster war on extremism among the youth

In the past two decades, the youth have been at the heart of discourse on peace, security and conflict resolution. The idea of the youth as key drivers of global peace and security was captured in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution of 2015 (SCR 2250) calling on countries to involve young people in decision-making on issues related to peace, security and conflict-management.

The UNSC resolution of 2018 (SCR 2419) also emphasizes the role of youth in negotiation and implementation of peace agreements.

Nowhere is youth inclusion in the war on extremism more urgent than in Africa, where violent extremism is costing countries $97 billion (Sh9.7 trillion) annually, according to the UN. With 60 per cent of the African population being youth, extremists have reportedly intensified their efforts at recruiting young people.

A 2017 study by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) cited lack of opportunities, marginalisation and exclusion as leading factors driving youth to embrace extremist ideologies.

Agents of change

As a non-permanent member of the UNSC and a country that has borne the brunt of terrorism, Kenya is uniquely positioned to play a leading role in addressing these problems from an African context.

This includes leveraging institutions like the National Youth Service (NYS), which has a strong track record in managing youth programmes.

NYS should consider increasing recruits from communities or localities considered prone to extremism and partner with counties in training the youth. Members of the service can also impart vocational skills to idle village youths to enable them to engage in productive activities.

Another proposal is to equip NYS recruits with the right skills to transform them into change agents at community, county and national level, promoting peace and security and actively engaging in conflict resolution.