Strengthen NYS to bolster war on extremism among the youth

NYS

A team from the National Youth Service (NYS) put ballast along the railway line in Elburgon, Nakuru County that provides stability of the track in this photo taken on March 30, 2021 during the ongoing rehabilitation of the Nakuru-Kisumu Railway line.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  Edward Mwachinga

What you need to know:

  • NYS should consider increasing recruits from communities or localities considered prone to extremism.
  • Another proposal is to equip NYS recruits with the right  skills to transform them into change agents.

In the past two decades, the youth have been at the heart of discourse on peace, security and conflict resolution. The idea of the youth as key drivers of global peace and security was captured in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution of 2015 (SCR 2250) calling on countries to involve young people in decision-making on issues related to peace, security and conflict-management. 

