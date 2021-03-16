Why safe shelter is critical to child protection framework

ActionAid Kenya’s, Country Interim Executive Director, Susan Otieno (facing camera), talks to girls rescued from female genital mutilation and early marriages, who are taking refuge at Komesi Resource Centre in Kongelai, West Pokot County on December 08, 2020. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Judith Oloo

CEO

EACHRights

What you need to know:

  • Physical violence is the most common form of violence against children.
  • The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the violence.

Kenya is replete with incidents of abuse of the rights of children with research by Unicef and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection revealing that one in two young adults experienced violence as a child in one form or the other.

