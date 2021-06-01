Restore reservists in the arid north to fight cattle rustling

Cattle rustlers

Youths enact the dangers of cattle rustling during a peace meeting at Kainuk in Turkana County on January 21, 2018.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Alois Lentoimaga

Member of Parliament, Samburu North

What you need to know:

  • Since independence, Northern Kenya has borne the brunt of cattle rustling, banditry and land clashes. 
  • This partly prompted the recruitment and deployment of National Police Reservists (NPRs), previously called KPRs (Kenya Police Reservists).

Counties occupied by pastoralists face challenges of low state penetration, small arms and decades of inter-communal conflicts. The arid region is characterised by high levels of insecurity and under-development.

