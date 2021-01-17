Resolve health workers dispute to save sector

As expected, when Covid-19 hit our shores 10 months ago, health workers rose to the occasion. As the frontline soldiers they are at the greatest risk of contracting the virus, which has killed 70 of them.

One would have expected the government to leave no stone unturned when the welfare and safety of health workers is on the line. However, recent related events leave a lot to be desired.

From the outset, the inadequacy of personal protective equipment (PPEs) has been a major source of concern among healthcare workers. It is shocking that donated PPEs went missing as soon as they were received while others continue to gather dust at Kemsa stores. In addition, lack of satisfactory benefits — including favourable remuneration and appropriate medical insurance cover — sparked off the workers’ ire.

The government’s failure to address these grievances prompted healthcare staff in public hospitals to go on strike at the very hour of the country’s need, with Covid-19 raging. But instead of addressing their demands, the government threw a spanner in the works by threatening them. Some counties even sacked them.

Commitment to UHC

As a divide-and-rule tactic, the government acquiesced to the demands of doctors, ignoring nurses and clinical officers, purposely oblivious to their instrumental role in healthcare. No wonder, their absence has left patients in agony.

History tells us that Covid-19 will not be the last health catastrophe to afflict humanity. Therefore, the experience acquired from the handling of the scourge should underscore the need for taking care of healthcare workers’ welfare and strengthening health facilities.

The government’s commitment to make universal health coverage (UHC) a reality should be reflected in its handling of healthcare workers. They are the strongest link to achieving UHC.

zablonok@gmail.com. @KerimaZablon