Prioritise the unvaccinated

Covid-19 vaccine

A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine. While parts of the world have embarked on post-pandemic recovery following rapid immunisation campaigns, many others are still in the woods.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Zablon Kerima

Biochemist

There was a huge sigh of relief following the development of Covid-19 vaccines within a year after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

