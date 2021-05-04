Pandemic within a pandemic: Please use antibiotics correctly

Antibiotics

Antibiotics treat infections caused by bacteria, and have no impact on viral diseases, such as Covid-19.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Loice Ombajo

Infectious disease specialist

University of Nairobi

What you need to know:

  • Globally, antibiotic use in hospitals has surged since the start of the pandemic.
Fear of Covid-19 is driving increased over-the-counter (OTC) sales and in-hospital prescriptions of antibiotics – and fueling a silent pandemic in its wake. Globally, antibiotic use in hospitals has surged since the start of the pandemic.

