Our journalists’ mental health needs addressing

The impact of what we cover, a competitive and financially troubled industry and, most importantly, the Covid-19 pandemic have put media workers under unprecedented strain. It has tested their psychosocial ability to cope and the capabilities of editors and journalist associations to identify and support them.

But according to an International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) global survey, women journalists are suffering greater stress and anxiety than the men due to Covid-19.

Nevertheless, even before the advent of the pandemic, the industry was grappling with declining advertising revenues, a disrupted digital environment, hyper-connectivity, relentless breaking news needing attention and increasing cases of sexual harassment that have contributed to more women quitting the profession. Covering the pandemic, the biggest global event of our lives, is a huge challenge.

In the past 10 years, there has been more focus on mental health campaigns. Conversely, I think the cases in the newsrooms are not well highlighted due to the very nature of our profession. We are expected to be macho because it is a fearless industry where only the brave dare to venture into. We walk with a badge of honour when we do the riskiest and bravest of stories. To many, being a journalist means being at the forefront of stories, some very gruelling and the expectation that we can distance ourselves from such events psychologically is a fallacy.

It is very easy for journalists to experience the serious post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as they’re exposed to trauma day in, day out. That includes reporting life-threatening events — drought, famine, death, floods, conflict, war and accidents, and so on — as they are one of the early responders in tragedy.

Emotional distress

We are seeing a spike in cases of mental health issues associated with not only the frontline journalists but also all media people across the board.

Mental health illness comes with stigma because of shame and the fear of a job loss or missing out on certain newsroom tasks. It does not only affect an individual but, by extension, their co-workers and family. It manifests itself through concerns such as anxiety, stress, depression and vicarious distress.

Another cause of emotional distress for journalists is moral injury — when they are exposed to situations where they are forced to compromise on what they consciously believe in as right or wrong. Feelings of guilt and shame come about when journalists are asked to do something that possibly requires them to step outside of their realms of belief.

Besides the pandemic, one of the biggest pressures in the industry is exhaustion of being hyper-connected and the urge to never miss a moment. It is affecting our mental health, yet we do not need to.

During this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week (May 10-16), let all relevant stakeholders urgently address the process towards a change in tune in regard to how our newsrooms handle the issues.