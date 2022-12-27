Observance of road safety during the festive season is not a choice

The festive season has traditionally witnessed an upsurge in the number and frequency of road crashes.

This is attributable to high levels of movement as people travel on holiday as well as human-related factors or acts of indiscipline such as speeding, drink-driving, careless overtaking, driver fatigue, crossing the road recklessly and a general disregard for the law.

These incidences are largely preventable.

A statistical analysis by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on traffic crashes shows that 133 road users were fatally injured from December 5-15. Most of the fatal crashes occurred between 5pm and 9pm with the peak hour being 7pm-8pm.

More particularly, motorcycles and private vehicles caused the most fatalities with each recording 36 deaths. Overall, there was a considerable increase of road fatalities, of 3 per cent, totalling to 4,432 as at November 15, compared to 4,271 over the same period last year.

The government is keen to ensure avoidable incidents, especially those occasioned by human error and indiscipline, are curbed. We will step up efforts to ensure road safety. To achieve this, we will adopt a multi-pronged strategy with a focus on public education, awareness and enforcement.

This year’s approach is particularly distinctive because the government is working with the citizenry to promote personal responsibility in preventing road carnage.

Given that private motorists, public service vehicle (PSV) operators, drivers and passengers are critical in addressing these crashes, all of us must play our rightful role by speaking out against recklessness. It is possible to eliminate the road carnage vice through self-enforcement at the individual level and self-compliance by all drivers and vehicle owners.

The police, in conjunction with the NTSA and other state agencies, have been instructed to enforce the law firmly but fairly. In particular, the government will come down hard on those found flouting traffic rules, irrespective of stature. To facilitate the noble initiative, we will provide support to the Inspector-General of Police and his officers to enable them execute their responsibilities.

Usalama Barabarani programme

Further, the NTSA will intensify the Usalama Barabarani programme and heighten education and awareness campaign initiatives to support behaviour and attitude change among road users. It will also engage the management of PSV saccos to sensitise their crews on responsibility on the road. Driver fatigue and the mental health of drivers are essential factors in reducing human error and road carnage. The management of the saccos should ensure that drivers are well rested and operate within a conducive plan.

Equally, motor vehicle owners should ensure the mental wellbeing of their drivers. The Government also urges drivers to seek support for any mental health challenge from our public health facilities, which are open to all.

A road safety initiative launched early last week will be undertaken in all major roads, targeting perpetrators of traffic offences.

The crackdown will focus on traffic infringements such as speeding, overloading of passengers and goods, operating a PSV without a valid licence, operating an unroadworthy vehicle, night operation without a valid night travel licence, contravening of licensed PSV route, installation of unlawful lights on motor vehicles, drink-driving and delayed removal of stalled vehicles.

Motorists must remove stalled vehicles within an hour of an incident and ensure proper signs are placed at safe distances to warn others.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) and Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kerra) have all heightened their road safety surveillance teams to ensure smooth flow of vehicles on traffic lanes.

KeNHA and Kura will ensure that vehicles passing through weighbridges are roadworthy as per the Traffic Act. There will be regular and enhanced police presence on the roads.

For enjoyable safe festivities, be vigilant on the road, report incidents to the police and comply with the laws and take precaution.



