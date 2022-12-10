We will strive to keep every Kenyan safe, within the law

A few weeks ago, I strolled the streets of Nairobi to assess the security situation. I went to the backstreets, the alleyways, and the high streets in the Central Business District.

I spoke to Kenyans who were out doing their shopping, the business owners, the matatu crews, office workers, hawkers, the handcart pushers, the boda boda operators, and students.

I did so because I needed to get the security pulse as measured by the citizens. I was pleased that the security agencies had dealt a blow to the marauding gangs that had been terrorising citizens in the heart of the Kenyan Capital.

The security agencies will continue to keep Kenyans and their property safe. They will do so every hour, day and night, not just in Nairobi, but in every village and town all over the country.

I have also traversed our beautiful country and seen how hardworking Kenyans are recovering from the terror of banditry. I have witnessed first-hand the huge sacrifice that our sons and daughters serving in the security services give to keep all of us safe. I will work hard to honour these sacrifices through enhanced healthcare including mental health, offer the best training possible and equip them with modern equipment to do the job.

Operationally, I am aware that all security agencies are on high alert to thwart any threats to peace, any danger to public order. There’s a commitment to proactive policing. As the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, we are keen to make sure every person in Kenya feels safe, on their land, in their homes, on the streets, in their workplaces, and even on the beautiful beaches, parks and other places of merrymaking this festive season.

Progressive Constitution

Kenyans are also aware that we have a progressive Constitution that promises a strong democracy governed by the rule of law. We swore as government officials to uphold that Constitution as we discharge our duties. We will do everything possible to do just that. There’s no other option.

Even as fellow citizens plan to hold rallies to consult their supporters, we promise to give them security to keep them safe. We know the convenors have armed personal protection officers assigned by the State and those that they have privately engaged. But their supporters don’t have bodyguards.

We will deploy our officers to keep the convenors and these supporters safe, to guarantee orderly meetings, so that these fellow citizens realise their dream to protest, to speak out, without fear or favour.

As the Ministry responsible for security, we do not intend to interrupt the freedoms that are supposed to be enjoyed by Kenyans because our country is a democracy. Doing so will undermine our Constitutional order and constrain our democratic space.

We will not politicise security because the future of this country lies in strong institutions. We must depoliticise our public institutions especially in the security sector we have so that we can use them to serve every Kenyan impartially and professionally. We are therefore not interested in the agenda that those who want to protest are engaged in so long as its lawful agenda. And you have seen us do so.

Those who wish to protest, picket or air their grievances to those in authority ought to know that their rights to do so are protected by the constitution and laws of our nation. We did that on Wednesday, December 7, we will do the same again.

Lawbreakers

But, they also must know that the rights of other Kenyans who don’t agree with them are equally protected. Therefore, we expect peaceful conduct even as they demonstrate, picket, and meet to air their grievances. We also expect these activities to be unarmed and non-violent.

Put another way, in the exercise of your right, you must not encroach on the rights of those who are not interested in your protests. We are on high alert and fully engaged to ensure no Kenyan limits the rights of other Kenyans who are not engaged in the protests.

We remain professional, focused but extremely firm and ruthless with lawbreakers. The same way we have done with the muggers of Nairobi, the same way we are ruthlessly pursuing the bandits in the North of our country, the same way we are engaging to ensure we keep terrorists at bay, is the same way we will deal with any Kenyan or foreigner who wants to use the democratic space of our constitution to interfere with the rights and freedoms of other Kenyans.

Every public officer tasked with our country’s internal security strives to make sure that every Kenyan is free to go about their business, to pursue their livelihoods, without fear or threats of any kind. That is our goal.

As we head into the festivities, the security agencies can only promise peace of mind for every Kenyan keen to celebrate this holiday season.