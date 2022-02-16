Need to make sexual health of PWDs a priority

PWDs have been conceptualised as asexual, subjecting them to sexual discrimination and injustices.

By  Ritah Anindo Obonyo

Youth advocate

Reproductive Health Network Kenya

  • PWDs have been conceptualised as asexual, subjecting them to sexual discrimination and injustices such as confinement, forced sterilisation and rape.
  • Promoting equal access to sexual reproductive health and rights information and services for all will give everyone a fulfilling life.

The Constitution provides for the right to the highest attainable standard of health, including reproductive health. But people with disabilities (PWDs) face numerous barriers in accessing sexual and reproductive health services with their rights often unmet. The challenges range from individual, environmental, attitudinal and institutional.

