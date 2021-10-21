Give dapivirine ring for free

Red ribbon

A red ribbon used in HIV/Aids campaigns. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ritah Anindo Obonyo

Youth advocate

Reproductive Health Network Kenya

What you need to know:

  • The female-initiated ring is the first long-acting anti-HIV product and reduces the risk by 35 per cent.
  • It is recommended for use during vaginal sex by women over 18 years of age.

In January, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended the use of the dapivirine ring as an additional HIV prevention choice for women. The female-initiated ring is the first long-acting anti-HIV product and reduces the risk by 35 per cent. It is recommended for use during vaginal sex by women over 18 years of age.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.