Give dapivirine ring for free

In January, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended the use of the dapivirine ring as an additional HIV prevention choice for women. The female-initiated ring is the first long-acting anti-HIV product and reduces the risk by 35 per cent. It is recommended for use during vaginal sex by women over 18 years of age.

Women are disproportionally affected by HIV. Young women are twice likely to acquire HIV than their male counterparts, UNAIDS said in 2017. In Sub-Saharan Africa, nearly 60 per cent of new HIV infections among adults occur among women. In Kenya, HIV prevalence in women is twice that of men, at 3.1 per cent, Kenphia’s 2018 data shows, hence the need for women-centred approaches.

The dapivirine ring is an important option for women who are not able to use other HIV prevention methods such as PrEP and condoms or those who choose not to use them. Despite the existence of other HIV prevention products such as Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and condoms, no one HIV prevention product is right for everyone; therefore, expanding the range of options for women.

HIV-related vulnerabilities among women are fuelled by gender inequalities and social injustices that are deeply entrenched in our cultures, creating barriers in the use of sexual reproductive health products. These issues include violence against women, stigma and the need for third-party authorisation — which often leads to gender-based violence. Besides addressing these inequalities, the ring has long-acting protection (28 days); it is easy to use as it’s self-inserted; it has privacy as it can’t be seen in public ;and it is rarely felt by sexual partners.

The government should hasten the rollout of the ring and ensure that it is free, available and accessible for women who need it. Lessons from the rollout of PrEP would be helpful in filling any gaps. Some of the areas to be addressed include accessibility, advocacy, and inclusion of dapivirine ring in ARV’s guidelines, and most importantly women should be meaningfully engaged in the entire process.