Address unmet needs of ‘silent pandemic’, SGBV

Sexual violence

Many SGBV survivors are often unable to access mental health services for lack of awareness, cost implication and inaccessibility.

By  Ritah Anindo Obonyo

Youth advocate

Reproductive Health Network Kenya

What you need to know:

  • Kenya has inadequate mental health specialists and related services are not integrated within primary healthcare.
  • The government and other stakeholders should put in place comprehensive healthcare services for survivors of violence, including GSBV. 

Imagine going through rape or any other form of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) but all you can get are services focused on the physical health.

