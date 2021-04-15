MPs’ decision a recipe for anarchy in Somalia

The extension of the term of Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo is a big blow to democracy and an insult to Somalis and the international community.

The Lower House of Parliament voted to extend its mandate and that of the president by two years in a bid to end the political gridlock after the expiry of the incumbent’s term. However, Somalia’s senate is highly opposed to the move, terming it dangerous.

This shows Somalia is a failed state. It beats logic how a parliament whose mandate expired in December last year could extend an equally illegitimate presidency whose term lapsed in February.

Pressure by the international community is mounting on the senate to intervene before things go out of hand. Somalia is grappling with insecurity, Al-Shabaab and instability after decades of inter-clan and other armed conflicts and this development is a threat to the dire situation.

The international community had drawn three red lines on Somalia’s electoral process: No partial elections, no parallel electoral process and no term extension.

But Farmaajo is focused on crossing them all.

Implementation of the extension has compelled the United States to re-evaluate its bilateral relations with war-torn Somalia by threatening to sever diplomatic relations and assistance by issuing sanctions and visa restrictions.

Lazy thinking

Bearing in mind that Somalia’s economy is donor-funded and is heavily reliant on humanitarian assistance, the extension is already a thorn in the flesh of the millions of impoverished citizens who even face starvation.

Farmaajo’s US citizenship is now on the line.

The MPs’ explanation that the extension will allow Farmaajo to deliver universal suffrage is lazy thinking; he had all of four years to do it. Passing a law that clearly disadvantages the very people they represent betrays their role as their representatives.

There are fears that this could awaken a revolution and civil war yet Somalia has barely recovered from the destruction since the 1991 ouster of General Siad Barre. Then, clan warlords overthrew the dictator but turned on each other.

Years of conflict and attacks by the al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab terrorists, along with famine, have left this Horn of Africa country of 14 million people largely shattered.

The resignation of labour and social affairs minister Mohamed Oomar highlights the rift in the illegitimate and illegal government. Somalia National Army (SNA) has also experienced internal wrangles and simmering tension over the past four months.

Farmaajo was elected by the two Houses; the decision to extend his term cannot be unilateral. As it is, he is a president only to his clan and kinsmen: The rest of the Somali people are calling for presidential (s)elections. Somalia is ripe for another president under the 17th September Agreement and his pretext of pursuing universal suffrage is not a priority.

The Senate, National Salvation Forum, the opposition and the citizenry should aggressively push for Farmaajo’s resignation before he enthrones himself as “President for Life”, driving them into anarchy.