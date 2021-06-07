Moses Kapkiai: Break good for students

Students going home for midterm break walk along Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi on June 2, 2021.


Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group.

By  Moses Kapkiai

Lecturer

Kisii University

What you need to know:

  • During the break, they get their stress levels lowered, breathe some relief and indulge in self-reflection, which makes them re-energised on return to school.

  •  The learners are going through an unprecedented crash academic programme to make up for the lost time last year.

Secondary and primary school students returned to school yesterday after they broke for half term last Wednesday. The students were back home for a holiday of up to seven days barely three weeks after they resumed school on May 3 to commence their third term studies, not forgetting last year’s 10-month break due to Covid-19.

