Media has big role in gender equality effort

Amwik forum

Media personalities during an Amwik forum on the two-third gender rule. The media play a big role in ensuring gender mainstreaming.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Grace Mwanja

Gender inequality is a huge challenge despite efforts by the government and non-governmental organisations to push for equality. The Constitution advocates inclusivity in public office and other engagements but there’s a long way to go.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Macharia Gaitho: Why the 'Big Three' should step aside

  2. Kaltum D. Guyo: No one individual, group or family has a monopoly on the presidency

  3. Makau Mutua: We’ve failed to weed out ignorance

  4. Gitau Warigi: It’s time Uhuru dealt with mess in Jubilee

  5. Tom Mshindi: Contradiction of rich varsities running on empty

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.