Let us safeguard integrity of national examinations

Candidates write their KCPE exams at Wabera Primary School on March 22, 2021. Education officials in Meru were Sunday still look for 933 KCPE candidates who failed to resume learning when schools reopened following the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph G. Muthama

Lecturer

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

What you need to know:

  • Last year, 1,388,987 and 699,746 candidates sat the KCPE and KCSE exams, respectively, while in 2018 there were 1,060,787 and 663,811.
  • Stiff competition for limited slots in public secondary schools and universities has made many parents, teachers students and other stakeholders to fall to the temptation of engaging in exam cheating.

The examination season is here with us again. Since yesterday, 1,088,986 and 699,745 candidates, respectively, are expected to sit the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) national exams. Notably, most of the KCSE candidates commence their exams on Thursday.

