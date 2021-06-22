Let us prevent, treat and raise HIV awareness

HIV drugs

Domestic funding for HIV/Aids is emerging to be a critical factor in the fight against the epidemic.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Zablon Kerima

Biochemist

What you need to know:

  • Studies have revealed that this demography represents a significant segment of the population that is sexually active.
  • A solid war chest is required to keep steady the supply of lifesaving ARVs and other essential drugs needed for treatment and prevention of HIV/Aids.

The National Aids Control Council (NACC) says there were 34,000 new HIV/Aids infections in Kenya last year. Nearly half, or 42 per cent, of these cases were in the 15-24 age group, comprising adolescents and young people.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Jaindi Kisero: Progress in PPP sector laudable

  2. Abigail Arunga: What's in a street name? Just ask Atwoli

  3. Macharia Gaitho: Cancel fake lists, charge parties

  4. Kaltum Guyo: Defuse bad blood between Executive, Judiciary

  5. Dorothy Kweyu: Jingoism is bad for nationalism and cohesion

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.