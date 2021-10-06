Let suicide prevention measures include people with disabilities

Every suicide begins with a thought and an attempt.

By  Harun N. Hassan

What you need to know:

  • More than 700,000 people die of suicide annually, according to the World Health Organization.
  • Not all suicide deaths are reported due to fear of stigma and misreporting.

Every September, the world commemorates the suicide prevention awareness month in a bid to curb stigma surrounding the topic and, hopefully, reduce the number of suicides and suicide attempts. While yearly commemorations usually run the risk of being viewed as routine, this is specifically personal to me and many other persons with disabilities (PWDs).

