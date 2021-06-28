Harun M Hassan: Leaders must ensure inclusion of disabled as supreme law provides

John Chanzo of Kigurienya village, Sabatia, in Vihiga County, displays his creative mouldings in August 2020. He uses local  materials to create them for sale.
 

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Harun N. Hassan

Kenya’s road to ensuring people with disabilities’ rights began not with a big march but a ripple in the disability movement in colonial times. In 1959, just a week to the end of the seven-year state of emergency, a 26-year-old visually-impaired Kenyan defied prejudice against disability to tie the knot with a white woman in Nairobi.

