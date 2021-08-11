The way to media that mirror disability-inclusive aspects of society

Mental health

Psychiatric Disability Organisation CEO Iregi Mwenja (holding a laptop) with participants at a mental health wellbeing awareness workshop in Nakuru County on April 18.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Harun N. Hassan

What you need to know:

  • Disability groups have throughout history relentlessly pushed for better coverage of their issues in the media.
  • Visible or physical disabilities receive more than twice as much coverage as invisible ones, such as intellectual disabilities.

In his famous 1922 book Public Opinion, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Walter Lippmann examined the role of the media in shaping public opinion. While pointing out that one gets facts in news more than truth, he noted that stereotypes play a huge role in how news is presented. This then skews public opinion as regards a given topic. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.