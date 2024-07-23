Lawyers’ body can help shape country’s future

When Faith Odhiambo took over at the helm of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) in February, nobody could quite predict that she would be navigating the legal fraternity — and the country at large — through one of its most tumultuous periods to date.

The storming of Parliament on June 25 was a watershed moment triggered by the passing of the widely unpopular Finance Bill, 2024.

The passing of the Bill was the straw that broke the camel’s back for a Kenyan public whose patience was worn thread-bare by bad governance, corruption and economic hardship.

However, the withdrawal of the contentious Bill has done little to assuage Kenyans’ anger as they demand for radical reforms in the country’s governance.

Advancing the rule of law

As I followed these developments, I was reminded of a 2005 film, “V for Vendetta”. Based on a novel of the same title by Alan Moore and David Lloyd, it warns society against the dangers of an unchecked political class. Indeed, the ongoing protests are a manifestation of one of the film’s calls to action: “When injustice becomes law, rebellion becomes duty.”

The noble profession of legal practice is inherently anchored on the duty to ensure a more just society where the rule of law prevails.

But with the onset of globalisation, it has adopted a more business-minded approach with ethics sometimes being sacrificed for growing profits. It is these developments that have created a schism between the legal profession and its societal obligations.

However, in just four months of leadership, Ms Odhiambo has brought back into focus the LSK’s critical role in upholding the Constitution of Kenya and advancing the rule of law and the administration of justice.

Respect for human rights

The law society, as guided by Ms Odhiambo, has been in the eye of the storm of the anti-government protests, filing public interest petitions, challenging police brutality, securing the release of protesters and abducted citizens and remarking on the constitutionality of the government’s response to the protests, among other actions.

As Kenyans continue to demand for better governance from their leaders, the LSK should insist on legislative and policy steps that emphasise on three pillars: Respect for human rights, particularly the right to life and due process; transparency and accountability, with zero tolerance and grim consequences for corruption; and respect and timely compliance for court orders, including a Judiciary compliance certificate — similar to the clearance certificate issued by the Kenya Revenue Authority — for aspirants of public offices and government departments seeking government funds or private sector or foreign investment.

The winds of change and reform are sweeping through every corner of the country. As one of the 20,000 members of the LSK, I am proud to see the society playing an active and pivotal role in this transformational period for our country.