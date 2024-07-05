Ruto names LSK president Faith Odhiambo in public debt audit team

President William Ruto has appointed an independent task force to audit Kenya’s debt and report back in three months.

"Public debt is and continues to be a point of engagement," he said.

"I have today appointed an independent body to carry an audit and report within three months to report on the nature of debts and how public resources have been expended."

President Ruto later gazetted Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Faith Odhiambo a member of the team to audit public debt.

The task force will be chaired by Nancy Onyango (chair), deputised by Prof Luis G. Franceschi.

Other members of the team are Philip Kaikai, Shammah Kiteme and Vincent Kimosop.