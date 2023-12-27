Lands CECMs play crucial role as counties’ planners

In the dynamic landscape of Kenya’s devolved governance system, county executive committee members (CECMs) play a crucial role in shaping the development trajectory of their respective dockets and counties.

Among the critical roles, the CECMs for Lands and Physical Planning stand out as a beacon of hope since all other programmes begins and end with land.

The importance of the Lands docket can easily be discerned from the many land statutes. Lands and Physical Planning CECMs have significant responsibilities.

They servs as the planning authorities in the counties and also steer the course of physical and land use planning and urban development even in cities, municipalities, towns and markets.

As outlined in the County Governments Act, the CECM Lands are pivotal in coordinating the functions of the county’s administration and departments, ensuring a seamless integration of physical and land use planning into the broader development agenda.

They are instrumental in implementing both county and national legislation related to physical and land use planning.

In addition to their executive functions, these officials serve as advisers to the governor on matters physical and land use planning. They thus contribute valuable insights to inform decision-making processes, aligning development strategies with the unique needs and aspirations of the county.

The Physical and Land Use Planning Act, 2019 establishes the office of the county director of physical and land use planning, who reports to the CECM Lands. This strategic placement ensures that the CECMs have direct access to expert advice, enabling them to make informed decisions on matters related to physical and land use planning.

The Act further underscores the collaborative nature of planning by establishing County Physical and Land Use Consultative Forums. CECMs Lands actively participate in these forums, fostering effective coordination and integration of physical and land use development planning. This collaborative approach ensures a holistic and well-coordinated planning process that involves key stakeholders at the county level.

The role of the 47 CECMs Lands as planning authorities in the country is pivotal in steering the course of development at the county level. They contribute significantly to the realisation of sustainable, well-coordinated physical and land use planning. There are instrumental in shaping the future of counties, ensuring that development is not only strategic but also responsive to the unique needs of our land regimes, controlled developments, generating revenue and planning for posterity.

The county Lands Department chief officer has no constitutional role in planning. It’s the CECMs Lands and Physical Planning who grant delegated authority and power to the Chief Officer and the Director of Lands and Physical Planning, exercised with the planning authority’s approval and supervision.

County governments must prioritise the Lands Departments with adequate funding, improved infrastructure, enhanced use of technology—including Land Information Management System (LIMS); highbred and full automation of revenue; Geographical Information System (GiS) lab; and modernisation survey and planning departments.



