Igad and partners have improved land governance in Mandera triangular border

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) stands out as a beacon of progress, fostering unity and development among its member countries. A striking testimony to its effectiveness is the commendable work of Igad's Land Governance Unit in the Somali Cluster, particularly in Mandera County.

The unique collaboration between Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia at national and sub-national levels, made possible by the great work of Igad's Land Governance Unit and Swiss Development Cooperation and other partners in strengthening land governance, has ushered in a new era of regional convergence, characterised by inclusive land use and management initiatives.

At the heart of this transformative journey is the Mandera Triangular Border, which brings together Mandera County in Kenya, Dollow Addo in Ethiopia and Dollow in Somalia.

The Mandera County Government's Department of Land and Physical Planning has made significant improvements thanks to Igad's commitment to strengthening regional governance. Notable progress has been made in the area of urban planning, with a focus on four selected centres - Khalalio, Sala, Rhamu Dimtu and Kiliweheri.

Communal land regime

The significance of this cannot be overemphasised, especially as these urban centres fall under the unregistered communal land regime, thus setting the phase for urban planning and community and public participation in the donation of land for public urban development and use free of charge.

Crucially, this planning initiative was made possible through the unwavering support of Igad and its partners, creating a newfound synergy between the national government's planning department and the Mandera County government. The collaboration has not only streamlined planning processes, but also fostered a more collaborative and cooperative relationship between the two entities.

From a practical point of view, the benefits of the programme supported by Igad and its partners are manifold. Technical staff capacity building has increased the competence of local technical staff, including surveyors and planners, ensuring a more informed and strategic approach to urban development. Enhanced public participation has given the community a voice, making the planning process more democratic and reflective of people's needs.

The positive impact on civic participation cannot be ignored, as the local population becomes more engaged and informed about the development changes taking place. Importantly, this has led to a reduction in cross-border conflicts and land disputes, fostering a more stable and harmonious co-existence between regions.

Urban planning

As a planning authority in Mandera County, I can attest to the benefits that Igad's intervention has brought to our doorstep. The ripple effects of improved land governance go beyond urban planning - they touch the lives of individuals, families and communities and are summarised in the following highlights.

1) Enhanced land-use planning: Collaborative efforts can lead to better land use planning, ensuring that urban expansion is sustainable, environmentally friendly and in line with both local needs and regional development goals.

2) Improved land rights and registration: Such a partnership could strengthen land rights and registration processes. This is particularly important in areas where land tenure and rights are traditionally informal or customary. Formalising land rights can lead to greater security for landowners and can be a crucial step towards economic development.

3) Conflict resolution: In areas such as Mandera County where land disputes are prevalent, the partnership could focus on conflict resolution and the establishment of clear land governance frameworks. This helps to prevent land-related conflicts and promotes social stability.

4) Economic development: Effective urban planning and land governance promotes economic development. By organising land use in a way that supports commercial activities, housing needs and public services, the region can attract more investment and improve the quality of life for its residents.

5) Infrastructure development: Part of urban planning is the development of critical infrastructure. The partnership could lead to more strategic and well-planned infrastructure projects such as roads, water and sewerage systems that are essential to urban areas.

6) Capacity building and knowledge transfer: Igad's involvement could bring in expertise and resources for capacity building in Mandera County and Triangular. This will help the Mandera County government, local authorities in Somalia and Ethiopia, and communities to better address urbanisation challenges and land governance issues.

7) Inclusive development: It is essential to ensure that urban planning is inclusive. This means taking into account the needs of all segments of society, including marginalised groups such as youth, women and persons with disabilities, in the planning and development process.

8) Adapting to climate change: Given the challenges posed by climate change, especially in regions such as East Africa, urban planning has incorporated strategies for adaptation and resilience. This has had an impact on land management by prioritising land uses that mitigate the effects of climate change. 9) Compliance with regional and international standards The partnership and support also ensured that urban planning and land management in Mandera County and the bordering area of Gedo and Dollow Addo are in line with regional and international best practices and standards.

10) Enhanced cross-border cooperation: Given Igad's role in promoting regional integration, this partnership has facilitated improved cross-border collaboration in urban planning and land governance, addressing issues that transcend national boundaries.

Igad's role in improving land governance in Mandera deserves recognition. The joint efforts have not only transformed the physical landscape, but have also sown the seeds of cooperation, understanding and prosperity. As we celebrate these achievements, it is important to continue to support and amplify such regional initiatives that uplift communities and pave the way for a brighter future.



