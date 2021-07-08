Kimunya’s pomposity could cost Jubilee not just Kiambaa

Amos Kimunya

Majority Leader in the National Assembly, Mr Amos Kimunya.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group 

By  Muthoni Ngunjiri

political analyst

What you need to know:

  • Kimunya's recent reckless remarks in Kiambaa Constituency were seen as threats to the residents and have rattled Jubilee Party leadership.
  • The Kipipiri MP said the government would not allocate development funds to Kiambaa should the voters not elect the party’s candidate, Karanja Kariri.

One of the most enduring lessons from Communist Party of China’s (CPC) 100 years is that long-term stability of political parties is necessary for development. At a 2018 poverty alleviation forum, Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju reportedly cited CPC as an example of endurance. In fact, CPC officials attended the 2016 State House launch of Kenya’s ruling party as a “roll-up” of parties forming the Jubilee coalition from the 2013 election.

