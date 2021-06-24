Political trickery might be convenient, but it is not healthy for Kenya

Among 16th-century philosophers, few had as much of a modern impact as Niccolò Machiavelli, an Italian Renaissance diplomat.

Also a philosopher, politician, historian and writer, he is regarded as the father of modern political philosophy and political science for a good reason.

Machiavelli rose to the top of Italian political society and would advise sleazy, wicked politicians in the Republic of Florence. Among his many outrageous proposals was that immoral behavior, like lying and deceit, was not only accepted but encouraged in a political environment.

Today, the name Niccolo di Bernardo dei Machiavelli evokes the essence of corruption, deception and spite. Machiavellians focus on money, power and competition, placing little emphasis on community building, and family commitment. They aim to win at any cost.

Powerful orator

Today, Deputy President William Ruto is keen on climbing up the ladder at the next available opportunity. Without doubt, his meteoric rise to be the second-in-command portrays a shrewd and ambitious schemer who leaves nothing to chance.

A powerful orator, Dr Ruto used these Machiavellian tactics on his former party leader Raila Odinga to somehow rise to become the second most powerful man in the country.

Dr Ruto’s insubordination of President Kenyatta is ruinous. He accused President Kenyatta of abandoning his flock in favour of the opposition.

Deliver promises

These lamentations came from the same DP who has been openly defying his boss while openly frustrating the Jubilee Party agenda. To gain the President’s support and endorsement, he needed to focus on helping the Head of State deliver the promises they both made together to Kenyans, and as a result build a lasting legacy for both of them.

Regrettably, his consistent engagement in 2022 sideshows with his cohorts within government only served to derail government programmes.

If the DP wanted to directly enjoy the fruits of being in government beyond 2022, he should have stayed in Jubilee. He instead chose to pursue his 2022 ambitions.

Against President Kenyatta’s directions, through the ‘Hustler Nation’ narrative, Dr Ruto has used his time to transverse the country - mostly Mt Kenya region - mobilising an independent political support base.

Dr Ruto was accused of directly puncturing his boss’ legacy. President Kenyatta is keen to see his development agenda met as it will serve as a barometer for his time in office since 2013.

At first, many Kenyans castigated Mr Odinga for entering into a truce with the President in the now famous “Handshake”. The ODM leader left a vacuum in a direly -needed strong opposition to check excesses of government.

The Handshake has turned out to be a win-win for any citizen who loves this country. Kenyans owe the two leaders a debt of gratitude.