Uhuru must be allowed to cement his national unity agenda

Leadership in many African countries, with their ethnic diversities, is characterised by ethnic bias and favouritism. Citizens are treated unequally in many respects, especially when it comes to national resource allocation and political representation.

It is also synonymous with corruption that weakens the ability of the state to function efficiently and achieve its development goals. Since political leaders depend on the state resources to maintain their power base, they will resist any move away from this dependency.

They see economic reforms as barriers to important sources of self-enrichment. Closer home, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) critics are misleading their supporters that BBI reforms are threats to both their political and economic power bases, and that it’s a tool to bring some people to power.

Bad politics

Undeniably, many Kenyans believe the problems of the nation are a creation and product of bad politics and amoral political technicians who are clever, indefatigable, poisonous and brilliant at their trickery games.

Ethnic hatred and the struggle for power in Kenya are interwoven, often stirred by the feeling that the ‘winner takes all’. It is believed that any ethnic group with access to political power also commands economic power in the country.

In fact, President Kenyatta has been reminding us that the problems we are witnessing with regard to divisive elections now are not new.

In 1992, during and after the first multi-party elections after the repeal of the infamous Section 2 of the old Constitution, Kenyans fought and many lives were lost. Similar clashes were witnessed after the 1997 General Election.

Conceded defeat

However, things were different in 2002. An election was held and a majority of Kenyans celebrated the results. It was because the first runner up conceded defeat. During the 2007 elections, the country reverted to what seems to be our default settings.

After the announcement of the results of the presidential vote, fire literally broke out in various parts of the country and in it, over 1,000 people died.

It took the intervention of the international community to stop what looked like a determined effort by Kenyans to wipe themselves off the face of the earth. President Kenyatta later reached out to William Ruto and they forged a working relationship.

Though the effort succeeded in getting the two elected to the office the Jubilee did not completely eliminate the feeling of exclusion across the country. In 2017 there was potential for even greater instability.

After winning in a repeat election in 2017 election after his first victory was nullified by the Supreme Court, President Kenyatta invited his main competitor Raila Odinga for talks that led to the BBI.

The President said it was the quest for national unity that prompted him to choose to bring together all Kenyans through his Handshake with Mr Odinga. While the BBI might not be an instant-coffee kind of solution to the problems the country faces, it’s a path towards the right direction.

A country worth its salt must have a strategy aimed at achieving equal participation by all ethnic groups and demand a political leadership of the servant-leader type that is accountable to all citizens. The BBI will ensure that leaders who are elected govern instead of ruling.