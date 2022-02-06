Jihadists seem to have it easy near borders

Boko Haram

Members of Nigerian Islamist extremist group Boko Haram in this picture taken on July 13, 2014.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Ngure Kamau

Four African countries have been rocked by Islamist insurgency in recent years—two by Boko Haram, one by Al-Shabab and the other by Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis) jihadists. Their modus operandi is the same: Kidnappings, mass beheadings and bombings to exert maximum pain to victims.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.