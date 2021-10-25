Integrity pacts can cure graft in procurement

procurement

In Kenya, major corruption scandals have revolved around procurement, lots of money allegedly being lost through underhand deals with shadowy companies.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Kevin Omai

Anti-corruption crusader and governance consultant

One of the most corruption-prone government activities is public procurement. The reasons are twofold. One is the high volume of transactions and the financial interests at stake. The other is the complexity of the process, close interaction between public officials and businesses and multitude of stakeholders. As mentioned in the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, it may include bribery, embezzlement and abuse of office, among many others.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.