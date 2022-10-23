In upgrading our informal settlements, go long-term

President William Ruto is on Tuesday set to launch an affordable housing project in Kibra’s Soweto B, where 5,000 units will be constructed.

This will be the biggest social housing project ever in an informal settlement in the country.

We should avoid repeating history. The first slum upgrading project, initiated by President Mwai Kibaki, birthed Canaan Estate.

But the well-intentioned initiative saw the middle class occupying the houses and the intended owners back in the shanties—largely because the community was not involved.

With three-quarters of Kenyans under 35, and urbanites increasing daily, the future is young, urban and grassroots. Kenya can support them by building our society from the grassroots up.

Having been born, raised and lived in Kibera for 23 years, hand-to-mouth existence, the hustle, is something I know well. For that, I founded Shofco, now serving 2.4 million people in over 54 settlements nationwide.

Such projects have failed in complex communities like Kibera. I suggest to the President a phased approach to creating change in informal settlements.

Make immediate progress while planning for long-term change. To those living without water, sewerage or other services, give dignity today.

Support the entrepreneurial strengths of communities while taking action to address these long-term issues.

One, address housing and land ownership issues. Work with community expertise, the council of community elders and the Ministry of Lands towards both land recognition and ownership.

Aim to upgrade housing for residents rather than displacing slum dwellers (who will then create new slums as the middle-class move in). Implement rent-to-own strategies and think about not only housing but commerce and marketplaces.

Deliver basic infrastructure and services. There is a public primary school for every 2,000 Kenyans; in Kibera, there is less than one for 50,000 in the 13 villages.

Support healthcare for low-income households; NHIF is not accessible to the urban poor. And set up a task force focused on solving youth issues.

Given eliminating slums can be taxing, a phased upgrading that involves the community and solves real issues, while recognising and supporting (not compromising) community strengths and dignity, is our shared path.

The government should think long-term; we’re talking about a population that has lived without access to water, toilets and a proper sewer system for decades. As a son of Kibera, I know if we work together all these are within reach.

Together, we can implement these five actions across every urban slum in Kenya.

We are confident that, with President Ruto’s visionary servant leadership and deep commitment, we can deliver the above and make Kenya a country where everyone matters—no matter where one is born.