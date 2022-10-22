All systems go for President Ruto's affordable housing project in Homa Bay

President William Ruto’s plan to launch the affordable housing project in Homa Bay County appears set after the identification of a parcel of land to commission the mega project.

Governor Gladys Wanga revealed that the county is making the final touches for the rollout of the programme which aims to make homeownership a reality for low-income earners from the lakeside town.

The Head of State who made his first trip to the Nyanza region three weeks after his inauguration promised to preside over the groundbreaking of the first phase which targets to develop 5,000 units next month.

While the exact date of the launch has not been established, Mrs Wanga disclosed that the devolved unit is set for major development.

“As a county government, we have finalised all preparations as far as land is concerned and we are looking forward to partnering with the national government on this very important programme,” she said.

President Ruto who presided over a fundraising at the African Inland Church in Homa Bay town a few weeks ago indicated that they will launch the construction of 400 units in November.

“A further 2,000 units will be done early next year in the second phase before concluding the remaining ones in due time,” he said.

Employment

Other than providing affordable shelter for low-income earners, Dr Ruto noted that the initiative will provide employment to thousands of youth.

“I am ready to work with the elected leaders including the governor, senators, members of the National Assembly and members of the county assemblies to find the most viable formula of achieving the affordable housing plan,” he said.

To achieve this, Mrs Wanga disclosed that the county is preparing the micro, small and medium enterprises to take up major subcontracts around the provision of key components including doors, windows and other building materials.

“We will also provide skilled and unskilled labour to make a reality the ambitious project,” said the county chief.

She indicated that the proposed Homa Bay affordable housing project will comprise studios, and one and two-bedroom units.

The governor’s youth advisor Mr Silas Rabah reiterated Mrs Wanga’s administration to positively involve the youth in all levels of governance and development.

“The governor has given the youth of this county a rare opportunity to be part of the team that will push the turbines of development in Homa Bay County,” he said.

Citing agenda 10 of their manifesto, Mr Rabah pointed out that the administration will implement the 30 per cent procurement rule and fully involve the young people in their programmes.

President Ruto in his Mashujaa Day speech noted that the housing gap currently stands at two million units.