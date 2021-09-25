In treasured memory of Mzee Richard Ambani, master of the catalogues and indexes

Richard Ambani

The late Richard Ambani, the celebrated Kenyan archivist.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Basil Ibrahim

Richard Akhonya Ambani, archivist and champion of researchers and students of Kenya's history, died on July 5, 2021. In a career that spanned 56 years, he worked with generations of scholars – both East African and foreign – as they conducted their document searches at the Kenya National Archives.

